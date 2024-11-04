Livermore police arrest Oakland woman for allegedly having gun, meth, and stolen items
Livermore police arrested a woman early Friday morning for allegedly having a firearm, drugs and several stolen items in her vehicle.
Just before 3:30 a.m., police pulled over the driver of a Chrysler Crossfire near North Vasco and Northfront roads for allegedly driving without a valid registration.
Officers discovered the driver, 64-year-old Maria Shields of Oakland, had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Alameda County.
While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, a firearm, a stolen license plate, and several items of suspected mail and IDs.
Police arrested Shields and booked her into Santa Rita Jail.