Livermore police arrest Oakland woman for allegedly having gun, meth, and stolen items

Livermore police arrested a woman early Friday morning for allegedly having a firearm, drugs and several stolen items in her vehicle.

Just before 3:30 a.m., police pulled over the driver of a Chrysler Crossfire near North Vasco and Northfront roads for allegedly driving without a valid registration.

Officers discovered the driver, 64-year-old Maria Shields of Oakland, had an outstanding arrest warrant out of Alameda County.

While searching the vehicle, officers allegedly found methamphetamine, a firearm, a stolen license plate, and several items of suspected mail and IDs.

Police arrested Shields and booked her into Santa Rita Jail.