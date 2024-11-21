3 accused of stealing $9K in items from Livermore grocery stores

Three people were arrested in Livermore on Tuesday night for allegedly stealing nearly $9,000 worth of grocery products, according to police.

At about 8:45 p.m., a woman walking her dog flagged down a Livermore officer to say that three people had just stolen from the Lucky's on Portola Avenue, according to police. They were last seen running into a nearby neighborhood.

At the same time, officers noticed a white Honda CRV leaving the area. The vehicle had dark tinted windows, a violation of window tinting laws, police said. A records check revealed that the registered owner of the vehicle lived in San Francisco. Officers conducted a traffic stop, and during the stop, allegedly observed a large quantity of unopened toothpaste boxes on the floorboard, along with tote bags that appeared to be full.

Police said the suspects admitted to stealing items, including laundry detergent, toothpaste, makeup, shampoo, deodorant, razors, beef jerky, and coffee from Lucky's, with plans to sell the stolen property. They also allegedly admitted to stealing from Safeway on First Street earlier that evening.

Livermore police officers appear with items recovered from three people suspected of stealing nearly $9,000 in goods from grocery stores, Nov. 19, 2024. Livermore Police Department

According to police, Lucky's employees scanned and itemized the stolen merchandise, totaling 707 items valued at over $8,500. At Safeway, the suspects allegedly stole 34 items worth more than $480. All stolen property was returned to the respective retailers.

Arrested were Anita Lopez, 20, Trevon Williams, 20, and Marahco Marshall, 22, all from San Francisco.

All three were arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit a crime.