Under some majestic redwood trees in the Santa Cruz Mountains, off Love Creek Road, sits a red toy box.

Inside, you'll see some cuddly stuffed animals, including a pony, bunny rabbits and a whale. Around the wooden box, there are other mementos: shells, tiny cars, even a harmonica.

Above the box, there is a wooden sign with a grandmother's plea to not dump any trash here. That's because, as the sign explains, somewhere in this area lie her two grandsons: 5-year-old Kelly and 7-year-old Trevor — buried and lost forever after a catastrophic landslide.

"We miss them dearly. There must have been a reason," murmured Richard McCluskey.

Richard McCluskey was very close with his cousin John McCluskey, who was the father of Kelly and Trevor.

"I remember my cousin John as being very creative, and very bold, and very outgoing but shy at the same time," said Richard McCluskey.

John McCluskey married his Cupertino High School sweetheart Lynda Olson. In the 1980s, the cousins and their families lived in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"Summer camp all year long. That was pretty much it. Being with John's family up in their homes in the Santa Cruz Mountains just sticks with you. I just had to be there," Richard McCluskey said with a smile.

On Jan. 3, 1982, he had moved to Oregon.

As the San Francisco 49ers played the New York Giants in an NFC Divisional Playoff game at Candlestick Park, a super storm crept into the Bay Area and stalled.

Ground zero included Ben Lomond, where John, Lynda, Trevor, and Kelly lived off of Love Creek Road. The community was called Love Creek Heights.

The ground was already wet from November and December rains. And in just 30 hours, the storm dropped nearly 20 inches.

"It was raining really hard and for a long time", recollected Terry McMahon.

"It just did not stop coming down," added Kate Klein.

McMahon and Klein are both longtime residents of the Santa Cruz Mountains. KPIX NEWS found them in downtown Boulder Creek, in a vintage store called "Treasures from the Attic".

McMahon showed KPIX News where Love Creek Heights used to be, as well as Klein's cabin on Woodland Road. The couple lived about 3 blocks away and above Love Creek Heights.

On Jan. 4, McMahon said he was heading home and noticed that creek was rising, and the road was flooding.

He called Klein and instructed her to come home as quickly as possible before the road was washed out.

They hunkered down in the cabin, which Klein had bought from her mother, and in which she spent many summers and holidays. During the storm, the power went out and it was pitch black outside. Right before midnight, the storm abruptly stopped. One hour later, in the wee hours of Jan. 5, the couple heard a horrible sound.

"I heard a real loud noise," said McMahon.

"It woke both of us up," added Klein.

They could not see anything outside and concluded that it must have been a huge redwood tree that had fallen close to their property.

At the break of dawn, they discovered the horrible truth.

"It wasn't a redwood tree. It was the side of the mountain," noted McMahon.

A 1,000-foot slab of steep hillside above Love Creek Heights had broken loose, and rapidly carried about 600,000 cubic yards of mud, rocks, and trees down slope. That's the equivalent of 32 NFL football fields covered 3 feet deep in debris.

In the path of the slide, nine homes, including the one that belonged to the McCluskey Family.

"My grandmother Pansy was on the phone with Lynda, and the phone went dead," recounted Richard McCluskey.

"It starts slowly and unleashes and travels quickly on a steep slope," explained Professor Bill Dietrich.

Dietrich is a professor emeritus in the Department of Earth and Planetary Science at UC Berkeley.

The geologist said what happened at Love Creek is called a deep-seated landslide which is detectable today with LiDAR.

He explained how these landslides are seen throughout California and include the 2005 La Conchita slide in Ventura County. The destructive debris can travel up to 30 feet a second downslope.

"That means that people down there, even if they heard something, would have no warning time. It would come that rapidly," advised Dietrich.

A scientific analysis done by the late engineering geologist William Cotton found that the Love Creek Landslide was part of a larger prehistoric landslide that could slide again.

In 1982, about 30 feet of the upper bedrock was weathered, cracked, and imperceptibly moving downhill. The super storm woke it up.

"This was the right storm: long enough rain, wet enough before to get it to go," concluded Dietrich.

The next morning was sunny with blue skies. But the daylight revealed the destruction: massive debris flows pushed homes into the middle of the road, buried homes up to their rooftops, and shocked the senses of all the neighbors. That said, the community jumped into action

"The guys went out and got whatever they had: chainsaws and big shovels," remembered Klein.

McMahon helped to rescue an elderly woman thrown from her home onto the top of the tree. All she had on her was a nightgown and she was freezing. McMahon took off his coat to warm her up, as the paramedics brought her down the hill.

"I don't know how she got up in the tree. She didn't know. She just said she woke up in a tree," said McMahon.

Klein was at the bottom, holding onto a frightened 4-year-old girl. When she saw the yellow jacket, she nearly fainted, believing it to be McMahon. She was relieved to see him following the stretcher.

Their cabin was not damaged, but in April 1982, Santa Cruz County abated 28 homes around the area, including the couple's home, and forced them to leave.

There is an outstanding question whether the concrete poured into a reservoir above Love Creek or indiscriminate logging destabilized the ground and triggered the landslide.

While Dietrich believes these are reasonable questions, he believes the landslide occurred because of the rains, the slope, and the fact that is was located on an ancient or prehistoric landslide.

The minute Richard McCluskey heard from his family about the landslide; he got his car and drove straight from Oregon to the disaster site. It became clear to him that no one, including his relatives, could have survived.

"There was nothing left it was just flat mud everything all those houses were under that mud," he said

Ten people died at Love Creek, including the McCluskey family.

Kelly and Trevor McCluskeys' bodies were never found.

The community just restored the toy box and this year, erected a cross with a plaque that details of the names of those who died in the landslide. The hope is that no one will ever forget

Santa Cruz County official told KPIX News that the County had regulations addressing geologic hazards before the 1982 Love Creek Landslide. Since then, additional regulations have been adopted, and the existing regulations ave been updated to address risks associated with landslide, slope instability, and other hazards.