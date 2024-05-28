Giants give left-hander Drew Pomeranz $1 million salary with new contract

The San Francisco Giants signed left-hander Drew Pomeranz to one-year contract with a $1 million base salary with up to $200,000 in performance bonuses, it was revealed Tuesday.

The returning former All-Star would get $100,000 each for 40 and 50 games as a pitcher. If he is assigned to the minor leagues, he would get a $180,000 salary.

The 35-year-old signed with San Francisco on Friday following his release from a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He did not pitch in the weekend series at the New York Mets.

Pomeranz has not pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He is 48-58 with a 3.91 ERA in 140 starts and 149 relief appearances for Colorado (2011-13), Oakland (2014-15), San Diego (2016, 2020-21), Boston (2016-18), the Giants (2019) and Milwaukee (2021). He was an All-Star in 2016 and went 17-6 for the Red Sox the following year.

After two years dealing with shoulder and elbow injuries, Pomeranz went to spring training on a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels. He was released by the Angels, signed with the Dodgers and went 1-0 with a 6.00 ERA in eight games with Triple-A Oklahoma City.