"Law & Order" star and comedian Richard Belzer dies at 78

Actor and comedian Richard Belzer, known for his role as Detective John Munch on "Law & Order", has died, his longtime friend confirmed.

Belzer's friend, Bill Scheft, told CBS Radio that he passed away Sunday morning in the south of France. He was at home surrounded by family and died in peace, Scheft shared.

Belzer's cause of death was not immediately known.

"I'm so sad to hear of Richard Belzer's passing. I loved this guy so much. He was one of my first friends when I got to New York to do SNL. We used to go out to dinner every week at Sheepshead Bay for lobster. One of the funniest people ever. A master at crowd work. RIP dearest," shared actress and comedian, Laraine Newman, via Twitter.

For more than two decades and across 10 series — including even appearances on "30 Rock" and "Arrested Development" — Belzer played the wise-cracking homicide detective prone to conspiracy theories, according to the Associated Press. Belzer first played Munch on a 1993 episode of "Homicide" and last played him in 2016 on "Law & Order: SVU," the wire service reported.

Belzer was 78.