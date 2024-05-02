Watch live: LAPD make arrests at pro-Palestinian encampment on UCLA campus

Over 100 people have been arrested at UCLA pro-Palestinian encampment as protesters resist officers, CHP says.

Multiple students and faculty members were among those being detained as law enforcement officers raid a pro-Palestinian encampment on UCLA campus.

Hundreds of officers in riot gear breached the perimeter of a pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA early Thursday morning following a roughly 9-hour standoff.

CHP officers move in on pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA campus

Authorities said at least 60 people have been detained as the camp continues to get dismantled. Multiple buses have arrived on campus to take away the detainees.

California Highway Patrol along with LAPD advanced on the week-old encampment around 2:45 a.m., encountering heavy resistance from protesters and their supporters near the western side of Royce Hall.

LAPD make arrests at pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA campus

Officers moved through a makeshift blockade of trash bins and reached the perimeter of the camp, where they began tearing away metal barricades and plywood planks that had been erected around the encampment.

All UCLA classes on Thursday and Friday will be held remotely, with university officials saying operations at the Westwood campus would be "limited." All campus employees were "encouraged to work remotely wherever possible."

