LAPD arrive on UCLA campus after violence erupts between protest groups

The Los Angeles Police Department arrived at UCLA campus after violence broke out between two protest groups at a pro-Palestinian encampment early Wednesday morning.

Video from the scene show people storming the barricades of a pro-Palestinian encampment, with people jumping on the barricades set up and hitting people with sticks. Fireworks were also set off.

The Daily Bruin reports that around 100 pro-Israel protesters, who had been gathering since Tuesday afternoon, approached the barricade around 11 p.m.

As violent confrontations between pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protesters escalated, the security guards hired by UCLA retreated into Kaplan Hall.

The violence went on for around two hours before police arrived and intervened. One person was driven away in an ambulance, but it is unclear how many people have been injured.

Just before 2 a.m., Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass released a statement on X saying, "The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable."

Unrest continues on UCLA campus Wednesday morning. KCAL has a reporter on the scene and we will update the story as more information comes into our newsroom.