Lamborghini revs up for Monterey Car week with the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder

LOS GATO -- Monterey Car week is back in full force this year, which means there will be no shortage of showstopping supercars to admire and potentially buy.

Ahead of the annual festivities, Lamborghini debuted its refreshed Silicon Valley showroom in Los Gatos Tuesday evening.

KPIX 5's Betty Yu got the rare opportunity to drive one of their standout vehicles.

She took the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder for a spin. It boasts a top speed of 201 miles per hour, 640 horsepower, and a price tag of $230,000.

To really rev things up, CEO of Lamborghini America Andrea Baldi later took the wheel and showed off its full power and adaptive performance on some winding roads.

Lamborghini's distinctive growl could be heard in the background of the dealership's grand reopening event.

Enthusiasts got the chance to view the latest Huracan Technica, which is the first on display in California. The bright green vehicle will be the flagship model on display at Monterey Car Week.

"For us, the US market is by far the most important one around the world and inside the US, the California market is the biggest one," said Lamborghini Chairman & CEO Stephan Winkelmann. "This is a vibrant area and it's in the week of Monterey Car Week, so it's very important and we will have a world premiere later this week."

Winkelmann said currently the Italian brand is selling more cars than they can produce.

The California market accounts for 23% of US sales, followed by Florida at 15%.

Lamborghini posted a record-setting sales result for the first half of 2022, delivering more than 1,500 cars.

Marquis Thomas of Union City received one of them.

He ordered a Lamborghini Aventador, after first spotting it at car week last year.

"Coming from where I came from - my background - it was untouchable. But it was a bucket list item and I told myself once I can afford one, I'm going to buy a Lamborghini and I'm now on my third, I believe it is," said Thomas.