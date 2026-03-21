Lafayette police arrest suspect after man found dead inside home

A suspect was arrested after a man was found dead inside a Lafayette home on Saturday morning, police said.

Just after 11:30 a.m., police said they responded to Westminster Place for a report of a suspicious person at a home.

When officers arrived, a man was found dead inside a home. His identification has not been released.

Police said a man walking nearby was detained and later connected to the incident. Officers later arrested the suspect, identifying him as 35-year-old David Prince from Chico, California.

The incident remains under investigation. Details surrounding the man's death were not released.