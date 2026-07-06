LA-bound Delta flight from Bay Area diverts to Fresno after engine issue

A Delta flight from the Bay Area to Los Angeles was diverted to Fresno Monday after the crew reported an engine issue, the FAA said in a statement.

Delta Flight 2725 left from SFO and was headed to LAX, but Delta said crews reported there was an indicator warning of a problem with one of the plane's engines during the flight.

It was then diverted to the Fresno Yosemite International Airport, and crews landed around 3:30 p.m., the FAA said.

"The flight landed uneventfully and we are assessing the aircraft while we work to reaccommodate our customers. We apologize to them for the delay and inconvenience to their travel," Delta said.

There were 157 passengers and six crew members on the flight, Delta said.

In a statement, the Fresno airport said the aircraft landed safely and was taxied to an aircraft gate.

According to the FAA, the plane was a Boeing 737-800, and they will be investigating the incident.