Search for Kyle Doan, little boy swept away in San Luis Obispo County floodwaters, on hold

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY -- For the second day in a row, authorities near San Miguel said the search for a young boy who was lost in floodwaters last week has been suspended due to weather conditions.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff tweeted an update about the ongoing search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan at 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

ALSO READ: Tiny flood victim's final words -- 'Mom, it's OK. Just be calm'

"Water levels and conditions in San Marcos Creek and Salinas River with today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time," the tweet said. It included photos of the current high water levels on the creek and river.

UPDATE: search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan

Water levels & conditions in San Marcos Creek & Salinas River w/ today's rainfall make it unsuitable for search operations at this time

Search personnel are constantly monitoring the weather and water conditions to safely resume the search pic.twitter.com/ma3YKgy16V — SLO County Sheriff (@SLOSheriff) January 15, 2023

Weather forced the search to be suspended on Saturday as well. Search personnel with the sheriff's office are continuing to monitor conditions with plans to resume the search for the boy once they are safe.

Kyle Doan was swept away by raging floodwaters near San Miguel Monday morning. Authorities have been searching for him since then by sheriff's office dive and search personnel with assistance from CHP air units. The California National Guard and volunteers also assisted in the search last week.

The heartbreaking story of the boy disappearance during Monday's storm has gained national attention. His mother Lindsy Doan was driving him to school when she lost control of her SUV. The car went off the road and was pinned against a tree.

"Mom, it's OK," her son, Kyle, reassured her from the back seat. "Just be calm."

They were the last words the little boy said to his mother before his fingers slipped away from hers and he was swept away.

"Yesterday I got to the point where I think I ran out of tears," Doan told The Associated Press.

So far, searchers have found only one of his blue and gray Nike shoes.

On Friday, the last day the search was active, operations focused on the area where the San Marcos Creek empties into the Salinas River. The SLO County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public to refrain from conducting self-initiated searches, as such searches can actually be a detriment to the official search.