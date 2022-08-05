Get More Local News at 7 am

Check out our new 7 am newscast, streaming live weekday mornings on CBS News Bay Area. Join our team of Amanda Starrantino, Gianna Franco, Meteorologist Jessica Burch, Justin Andrews and Jocelyn Moran for top stories, First Alert Weather, traffic, the Morning Mix and more.

You can watch CBS News Bay Area for free, 24/7, with the CBS News app. Just download it to your Apple TV, Amazon Fire stick, Roku devices, and on your phone or tablet. We're also on Pluto TV Channel 3350. And you can always catch us on the KPIX.com home page.