Justin Andrews KPIX-TV

Justin Andrews joined the KPIX 5 news team in May 2021. You can catch his reports on the morning and noon newscasts.

Justin comes to the Bay Area after spending more than five years in his home-market of St. Louis, Missouri, as the lead morning reporter and fill-in anchor. Justin's reporting has gained him national exposure including live reports on CNN, CBS This Morning and HLN while in St. Louis.

Before moving to St. Louis, Justin spent years in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, anchoring and reporting for KWWL. During his time in eastern Iowa, several of his stories hit the national spotlight including a 17-year-old who was killed after he was swept into a storm sewer drain during flooding. There was public outcry over the safety of the uncovered storm drains. After aggressively going after city leaders, they finally added safety upgrades, following Justin's reporting.

Justin made stops in Kirksville, Missouri, as the weekend evening anchor and started his career in Kansas City, Missouri, as a morning producer and fill-in assignment desk editor.

With more than a decade of television experience, Justin is thrilled to call the Bay Area home! Hi move is one he's always dreamed of. Justin enjoys mentoring, church, brunching, anything outdoors and tasting all the food options the Bay Area has to offer.

If you see Justin out and about say hi, he'd love to chat!