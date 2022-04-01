Jocelyn Moran is back in the Bay, where she grew up. She joined KPIX 5 in October of 2021.

Before KPIX, she was a reporter in Fresno, where she covered a number of issues, including the pandemic's impact on the Central Valley's most vulnerable communities.

In addition to spending time in Fresno, she lived in San Diego and graduated from San Diego State University with degrees in Journalism and Spanish.

When she's not working, she's listening to Bad Bunny in her car and spending time with her dog Hunter. She also loves going to Giants games and watching the Warriors.

She's excited to be back in the Bay Area, covering stories in the communities she grew up in.