Koss hits grand slam for first homer in majors as Giants beat Diamondbacks 10-6

SAN FRANCISCO — Christian Koss hit a grand slam for his first home run in the majors, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 10-6 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Jung Hoo Lee added a three-run drive and Willy Adames had a two-run homer to pace the Giants in their opener of a season-high, nine-game homestand.

Robbie Ray (6-0) had a season-high nine strikeouts in six innings, allowing seven hits and three runs to remain unbeaten. The 33-year-old left-hander, who pitched for the Diamondbacks from 2015-20, faced his former team for the first time.

Kyle Harrison, Camilo Doval and Spencer Bivens each retired three batters to complete the win.

Corbin Carroll hit his third home run in two days for the Diamondbacks, tying him for the major league lead with 14. Josh Naylor also homered and had four RBIs.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the ninth before Doval got Ketel Marte to hit into a 1-2-3 double play.

Trailing 3-0, the Giants loaded the bases in the second inning on two walks and a single. Koss, a rookie infielder who made his major league debut in April, then homered off Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt (6-3).

Adames homered off Juan Morillo in the fifth. Lee hit his fifth home run of the season in the ninth off Joe Mantiply.

Pfaadt, whose six wins were tied for most in the majors going into the game, allowed four runs and six hits in four innings.

Key moment

Koss's grand slam immediately swung momentum into the Giants' favor.

Key stat

Koss is the 17th player in Giants history to hit a grand slam for his first career home run.

Up next

Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (1-3, 6.86 ERA) opposes Giants RHP Jordan Hicks (1-4, 5.82) on Wednesday.