Kitten trapped in Livermore storm drain rescued by Public Works crew

A curious kitten in Livermore got itself stuck after wandering into a storm drain, police said on Tuesday.

The city's stormwater team and the police's Animal Services officer were sent to the area of Preston Avenue to rescue the kitten.

Police said they removed the storm drain cover and lowered a humane trap into the storm drain. They then used a net to gently get the kitten into the trap.

Yesterday near Preston Avenue, a tiny kitten found himself trapped in a storm drain but thanks to the teamwork and quick action of our City of Livermore crews, this story has a happy ending!



— Livermore PD (@LivermorePolice) June 4, 2025

Livermore Police said they aren't sure how long the kitten was down there, but that it was safely rescued and was being cared for by the East County Animal Shelter.

"Interested in giving him or another kitten a forever home? Call the shelter at 925-803-7040. Huge thanks to our PD and PW team for your quick response," police said.