Kiss tribute band Destroyer headlines birthday celebration at the Chapel

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Chapel in the Mission District hosts a birthday celebration for local music scene fixture Jonathan Fenno headlined by his long-running Kiss tribute band Destroyer Friday night.

Started in 1993 by the guitarist and several Kiss-obsessed friends -- Fenno is also a noted collector of Kiss memorabilia with a huge catalog of items he started amassing as a child -- Destroyer would become one of the Bay Area's most popular cover acts with their commitment to recreating the classic '70s-era Kiss experience, complete with period stage outfits and face paint as well as lighting and pyrotechnics. The group earned enough notoriety that it would be featured in articles by Spin and Rolling Stone in addition to opening for Kiss-inspired costumed splatter metal band Gwar and Kiss themselves at the official Kiss Convention in 1995.

The band has maintained its popularity for three decades, partly due to the insatiable appetite of Kiss fans to experience the group's songs in a more intimate setting, with Destroyer headlining a sold-out show at the Fillmore last December. For this rock and roll birthday party at the Chapel Friday, Fenno and Destroyer are joined by Ancient Mariner, another Bay Area tribute act that has earned rave reviews for their spot on, note-for-note renditions of Iron Maiden cuts. The group even played a memorable set in the parking lot of the Oakland Arena before a Maiden tour stop at the venue, drawing hundreds of metalheads to hear many of the earlier songs that the group would not be playing later that evening.

While Fenno has also fronted beloved all-star Mercyful Fate tribute Hail Satan that featured Death Angel members Will Carroll and Damien Sisson, he will be opening the show with Devolution, marking the debut concert of his new band performing original material. The new project is rounded out by Ancient Mariner drummer Colin Osness doing double duty along with guitar player Rob Riot (of blackened thrash outfit Demon Hammer) and bassist for rockabilly band the Rumble Strippers Ansgar Lorenz.

Destroyer: The Tribute to Kiss with Ancient Mariner and Devolution

Friday, July 21, 8 p.m. $22-$25

The Chapel