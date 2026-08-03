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Kennedy High School staff and families notified to stay away from campus, district says

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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All staff and families are to stay away from Kennedy High Campus until further notice, the West Contra Costa Unified School District announced Monday.

In a statement, Superintendent Cheryl Cotton said the notice is out of an abundance of caution due to preliminary data from vapor testing results.

CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Department of Toxic Substances Control and the district for more information. 

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