Kennedy High School staff and families notified to stay away from campus, district says
All staff and families are to stay away from Kennedy High Campus until further notice, the West Contra Costa Unified School District announced Monday.
In a statement, Superintendent Cheryl Cotton said the notice is out of an abundance of caution due to preliminary data from vapor testing results.
CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the Department of Toxic Substances Control and the district for more information.