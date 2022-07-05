Vegetation fire breaks out near Kelseyville in Lake County
KELSEYVILLE, Lake County – Crews have responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.
The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa-Unit tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the fire is located on the 9200 block of Kelsey Creek Drive, south of the community of Kelseyville.
Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the size of the fire has not been determined. No structures are being threatened at this time.
This is a breaking news update. More details to come.
