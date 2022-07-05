Vegetation fire breaks out near Kelseyville in Lake County

KELSEYVILLE, Lake County – Crews have responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa-Unit tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the fire is located on the 9200 block of Kelsey Creek Drive, south of the community of Kelseyville.

New Incident# CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit at scene of a vegetation fire in the 9200 block of KELSEY CREEK DR in Kelseyville. If traveling in the area please use caution and give way to emergency vehicles. pic.twitter.com/oIM1XK5RuU — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 5, 2022

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the size of the fire has not been determined. No structures are being threatened at this time.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.