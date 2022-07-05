Watch CBS News
Local News

Vegetation fire breaks out near Kelseyville in Lake County

/ CBS San Francisco

CBS News Live
CBS News Bay Area Live

KELSEYVILLE, Lake County – Crews have responded to a vegetation fire that broke out in Lake County Tuesday afternoon.

The Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa-Unit tweeted around 1:30 p.m. that the fire is located on the 9200 block of Kelsey Creek Drive, south of the community of Kelseyville.

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said the size of the fire has not been determined. No structures are being threatened at this time.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 2:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.