Kayla Thornton becomes first-ever Golden State Valkyries player named to All-Star roster

The Golden State Valkyries now have their first-ever WNBA All-Star representative in forward Kayla Thornton.

On Sunday, the WNBA announced Thornton was chosen by coaches for the 2025 All-Star roster as a reserve. She joins 11 other players, such as Los Angeles Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Chicago Sky's Angel Reese, the Phoenix Mercury's Alyssa Thomas, and Seattle Storm's Skylar Diggins.

It's Thornton's first All-Star selection and adds to what has been a stellar year.

Fresh off a Championship run with the New York Liberty, she became part of the Valkyries' inaugural roster and currently leads the team in points per game, 14.9, and in rebounds per game, 7.1. She was named Western Conference Player of the Week in June, averaging 20 points, 11.5 rebounds, and an assist that week.

She recently scored a career-high 29 points, has five double-doubles for the season, three other games with over 20 points, and is 10th in steals league-wide. The 2025 All-Star selection also makes her the second-most veteran player ever chosen, the WNBA said.

Thornton is in her 10th season, having previously played for the Dallas Wings and the Liberty.

All-Star captains Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier will choose their teams from the remaining starters and the reserves roster on Tuesday.

Thornton and the Valkyries will play again on Monday against the Atlanta Dream. The game will be on local TV KPIX 5.