Kasson Road in Tracy to remain closed due to storm-caused collapse

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

TRACY -- Kasson Road in Tracy will remain closed for an extended time due to a roadway collapse, according to a San Joaquin County Fire Authority spokesperson.

Washout on Kasson Road near San Joaquin River Club in Tracy prompts road closure to pedestrians and traffic on Jan. 19, 2023. Harika Maddala for Catchlight Local via Bay City News

Kasson Road, north of Durham Ferry Road, collapsed earlier this week after a retention pond breach that caused a high volume of water to erode the bank under the road, Robert Rickman, chairman of the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors, said in a social media post.

Yellow caution tape placed alongside the missing roadway blocked vehicles from passing in either direction.

Rickman said the county's Department of Public Works was working to get the road open as soon as possible.

First published on January 19, 2023 / 8:28 PM

