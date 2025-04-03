Watch CBS News
Juvenile Oakland suspect arrested within hours of armed robbery and shooting

Dave Pehling
Police in Oakland on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a juvenile suspect in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that happened Wednesday morning.

According to social media posts by the Oakland Police Department, on Wednesday morning shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting that occurred on the 1900 block of Cortereal Ave. Arriving officers found a victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics responded to provided treatment before transporting the victim to an area hospital where they were listed in critical but stable condition. 

A preliminary investigation by officers determined that the victim was approached by an armed individual who demanded the victims' belongings. During the incident, the armed suspect allegedly shot the victim before fleeing the area on foot.

The police investigation led officers to identify a juvenile in connection with the incident. At around 6 p.m., officers located the suspect, a male juvenile Oakland resident, and arrested him. During a follow-up search, warrant officers recovered multiple firearms. Police posted images of the firearms seized on social media.

Guns seized in Oakland shooting and armed robbery arrest
Guns seized in Oakland shooting and armed robbery arrest. Oakland Police Department

Police said the investigation into the crime is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the investigators at (510) 238-3326.  

