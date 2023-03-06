Intimate look at 1st women on U.S. Supreme Court in 'JUSTICE: A New Musical'

MILL VALLEY -- Happening now at Marin Theater Company in Mill Valley, a world premiere of "JUSTICE: A New Musical" highlighting three iconic women, first women to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. It tells the story of Sandra Day O'Connor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and Sonia Sotomayor and how they balanced the challenges of being Supreme Court justices with their personal and private lives.

The story is written by Lauren Gunderson, the most produced playwright in America, who hopes that this play is more than just a lesson in history.

"What it's about is people, it's about humanity about these intimate moments," Gunderson said.

She hopes to bring together a new perspective of this sisterhood and how it's told from the stage.

"What's really special about it, it's just three women, characters over 50, and you never see that in American theater," she said.

Actor Karen Murphy plays Sandra Day O'Connor in the musical and says having this opportunity is very unique.

"This has been an experience like no other, what a gift this show will be to character women all across America," said Murphy.

Gunderson has called the Bay Area home for over 12 years and is grateful there's such a thriving theater community to share these stories.

"What we make here in San Francisco, which is such a fabulous theater town, does have ripples across the country and sometimes the world."

"JUSTICE: A New Musical" plays through March 12th. For tickets and information visit marintheatre.org.