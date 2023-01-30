Judge delays arraignment in Walnut Creek Atria nursing home poisoning case

MARTINEZ – The woman accused of allowing an elderly man at a Walnut Creek assisted living facility to the drink cleaning solution that led to his death asked a judge Monday to delay her arraignment so she can hire a private attorney.

Lateshia Sherise Starling, 54, of San Pablo, will now be arraigned at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6 in Superior Court in Martinez.

Starling faces one count of felony elder abuse leading to the death of Constantine Albert Canoun, 94. She was being held at the Martinez Detention Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Canoun was living at the Atria Walnut Creek assisted living facility on Aug. 23 last year when he had to be rushed to the hospital after ingesting a cleaning solution that was in the kitchen. He died Aug. 31 after suffering injuries to his stomach, esophagus and part of his throat, prosecutors said.

A few days after his death, facility officials released a statement claiming it was uncertain what caused the reaction, but that they believe it was likely "food related." Atria confirmed at the time the employees who were involved were suspended as the incident was being investigated.

The death at the Walnut Creek facility came after another Atria nursing home in the Bay Area faced scrutiny when a resident was fatally poisoned with dishwashing detergent. The woman, Trudy Maxwell, was 93.

In a lawsuit filed in September, Maxwell's family accused Atria of "stunning and inexcusable neglect and abuse" over a period of time that culminated in Maxwell's Aug. 29 death. She allegedly drank Ultra Klene, a strong-smelling sodium hydroxide solution her family's lawyers said is stronger than Drano.

In Maxwell's case, Atria has said an employee mistook the solution for juice, though employees allegedly told first responders Maxwell found the cleaner and drank it on her own.