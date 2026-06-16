Jordan's World Cup debut brings excitement to Jordanians in the Bay Area

History has been made for Jordan.

For the first time since joining international competition, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has qualified for the FIFA World Cup, marking a milestone achievement for the nation's soccer program and sparking celebrations among Jordanians around the world.

The Jordanian national team is now preparing for its World Cup debut, with players and supporters embracing what many describe as the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

"It means everything. It means the world," said Jordan defender Mohammad Abualnadi. "Everyone dreams as a kid to play in the World Cup. And now the dream is finally here, and everyone is ready to take it, including me and all the other boys."

Jordan's qualification follows years of investment and development led in part by Prince Ali bin Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association and former FIFA vice president. The son of the late King Hussein has long championed the growth of soccer in the kingdom.

"We always came quite close, but this time, we're here," Prince Ali said.

The achievement has resonated far beyond Jordan's borders. In the San Francisco Bay Area, home to a sizable Jordanian American community, supporters have gathered to celebrate the national team's breakthrough on the global stage.

"As a Jordanian American, it's honestly so touching to have a piece of home in our home here in the Bay Area," said Jordanian American community leader Seja Haddad.

Prince Ali credited the country's investment in youth academies and grassroots development programs for helping elevate Jordan's national team. He said the squad reflects the diversity of the kingdom.

"All my players come from every different sector of the country, so everybody is represented — from different religions, Muslims, Christians, different areas of the country," he said. "It's really a wonderful feeling."

For many Jordanians, the World Cup berth represents more than a sporting achievement. Haddad said the qualification offers an opportunity for the world to see a different side of Jordan, a nation often overshadowed by regional conflicts.

"We are such a small country. Not many people know who we are," Haddad said. "So just even being in the World Cup means a huge thing to our country, our people, just to show who we are."

As Jordan's Hashemite monarchy continues under King Abdullah II, Prince Ali reflected on what the moment would have meant to his father, the late King Hussein, who had long hoped to see Jordan compete on soccer's biggest stage.

"I remember the last time I was with my father at the World Cup, before unfortunately he got ill," Prince Ali said. "He said, 'I wish one day we could reach the World Cup.' Maybe it took some time, but we are here now. So I'm sure he would be wonderfully proud and happy at this occasion."

For Jordan, the long-awaited qualification represents the culmination of decades of ambition, investment and perseverance — and the beginning of a new chapter on the world's biggest soccer stage.