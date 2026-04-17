Man charged with murder of "Last Chance U" coach John Beam ruled incompetent to stand trial

A judge on Friday ruled that the man accused of killing Laney College football coach John Beam is mentally incompetent to stand trial.

The Alameda County Public Defender's Office said that Cedric Irving had already been evaluated by four separate doctors, and the District Attorney requested that Irving be evaluated by a fourth doctor, who apparently concurred.

Cedric Irving Jr., who has been charged with murder in the killing of Laney College athletic director John Beam, made his initial court appearance on Nov. 18, 2025. CBS

"Although the prosecution did not disclose that doctor's opinion, today they dropped their opposition to having the court find Mr. Irving incompetent," said Deputy Public Defender Jeff Chorney in an email. "At the next hearing, the court should decide which secure treatment facility is appropriate to try to restore Mr. Irving's competency."

Irving has been charged with murder with a gun enhancement. He faces 50 years to life in prison if convicted.

Laney College athletic director John Beam KPIX

Beam, who was beloved by his players and alumni and who left a lasting mark on the community, was shot and killed on the Laney campus in November. He was serving as the school's athletic director after retiring from coaching.

He gained national attention after being featured in the Netflix docuseries "Last Chance U," which highlighted Beam's lifelong influence on generations of young football players on and off the field.

Before his time at Laney, he spent decades teaching and coaching at Skyline High School in Oakland.