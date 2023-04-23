Texas prom after-party ends with gunfire, 9 wounded

Gunfire erupted at a prom after-party in a Texas town on Sunday, injuring nine people, police said.

Jasper County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a disturbance at a home north of Jasper shortly after midnight. They found nine victims with gunshot wounds that were not considered life threatening, the local sheriff's office said.

People of interest were being questioned after the shooting, the authorities said.

There was no incident at the prom itself, John Seybold, superintendent of the Jasper Independent School District, said in a statement to CBS Austin.

"We first want to say our prayers are with those injured early Sunday morning in the shooting that took place north of town," Seybold said. "Jasper ISD is working with law enforcement in any way we can to aid in their investigation to bring these perpetrators to justice. There will be a much larger law enforcement presence this week to ensure student safety, as well as counselors on hand for any students who need their assistance."

The ages of the victims have not yet been released. CBS News has reached out to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office for more information.

Jasper is in East Texas, about 40 miles from the Louisiana border.