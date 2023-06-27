Toddler recovering after getting hit by truck in Concord; Family meets Good Samaritan who came to his aid

Toddler struck by truck while on his bike expected to recover

Toddler struck by truck while on his bike expected to recover

Toddler struck by truck while on his bike expected to recover

An East Bay toddler is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a commercial truck earlier this month while riding a bicycle in a crosswalk and his family was able to thank a bystander who sprung into action to help save the child's life.

Two-year-old James Saneaux is expected to make a full recovery at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland to resume doing what his father says are all the things he can on wheels at his young age.

"Before he turned two, he was riding with no training wheels, skateboarding, scootering, he loves being active and out," said Juan Saneaux.

Last week, while James was riding his bicycle in Concord with his mother behind him, a truck hit him at the Cowell Road and Treat Boulevard intersection while he was in the crosswalk, Concord Police said. Minutes later, Saneaux received the anguished call from his wife.

"She was telling me about his legs and how he got hit," he said. "I could hear him screaming in the background."

James Saneaux recovers in the hospital days after being hit by a truck. Juan Saneaux

Saneaux also got to meet the man who immediately got to his son to provide aid. Leon Valdez was one of the many drivers who saw what happened.

"There was the truck and the trailer and I see the little boy rolling under the trailer so I quickly ran out of the car," said Valdez. "It's just heartbreaking to see."

Valdez, a father of two little boys himself, was driving home when he came across the crash. He said other drivers got out of their cars and ran over to help too but the damage was already done.

"The mother and I were there and you could just see the gash in his leg," says Valdez. "It was just, it was bad."

James was rushed to the hospital where he has had multiple surgeries since the accident. He faces a long road of recovery ahead of him and a hard memory to move forward from.

"He remembers pushing the button and then he goes into immediate panic afterwards," said Saneaux. "I think he remembers the incident like that."

James will also eventually learn about the quick efforts of strangers like Valdez, whose help made a difference.

Police say the driver of the commercial truck stayed at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation. According to the report, drugs and alcohol were not a factor.

It's a reminder for drivers to be extra cautious when behind the wheel as more kids are outside enjoying the summer months.

The busy intersection at Cowell Road and Treat Boulevard has seen 44 collisions from 2011 to 2021, with one of the crashes involving serious injuries, none were fatal.

