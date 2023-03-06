'It's eerie'; Students return to Montgomery High after fatal classroom stabbing

SANTA ROSA -- Like her classmates, there was a numbness, an emptiness deep inside Grace Anderson as she return to classes Monday at Santa Rosa's Montgomery High.

She took part in a student walkout at 11:15 a.m. -- the exact time 16-year-old Jayden Pienta was fatally stabbed during a confrontation in an art classroom last week.

An argument ensued between three teens. Police said the teacher and three aids were able to briefly break up the fight, but the students began fighting again. The freshman brandished a knife and stabbed both 16-year-olds.

With grief counselors and police officers on campus, students were back on campus.

"Mostly it's eerie," Anderson told KPIX. "You walk through the halls and there is an empty feeling of just like this was someone last moment. Someone died here and that's terrifying. We have to walk around and be friendly with people and have a smile on your face like they didn't even exist."

Anderson and others have also demanded that the school and police do more to make them feel safe. Montgomery High currently doesn't have school resource officers, even though Santa Rosa Police Chief John Cregan says officers were called to the school 97 times over the last year.

Cregan said he "hand-picked" the three officers that were on campus Monday.

"Not only as your police chief but also as a father of children who go to school in Santa Rosa, I want to reassure the students, the families and the faculty that I and the entire Santa Rosa Police Department, the mayor and city council, and the city manager are committed to ensuring our Santa Rosa schools are safe," he said in his statement.

Cregan said the officers on campus will be there to be a "reassuring" presence on campus and will be available to talk to teachers, students and parents "to let them know they are safe."

Meanwhile, The 15-year-old student suspected of killing his schoolmate was charged with voluntary manslaughter Monday in Sonoma County Juvenile Court

Assistant District Attorney Brian Staebell told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that prosecutors are pursuing a manslaughter charge rather than first or second degree murder charges based on reports that the 15-year-old was defending himself during the altercation.