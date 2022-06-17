Italian food marketplace Eataly opens Silicon Valley location after long wait

SANTA CLARA – The Italian restaurant and marketplace all-in-one concept, Eataly, opened its newest location on Thursday at the Westfield Valley Fair shopping center after pandemic-related delays with a promise to provide local products tailored for Bay Area customers.

"I think it's incredible, this is my first experience at Eataly," said Lynette Chen, a San Jose resident who is in law school and a food blogger. "I think the way they described it as the ultimate Italian food experience is pretty much on point."

As a South Bay native who spends a lot of time at both Valley Fair and Santana Row, Chen thinks Eataly will standout with its combination of market and dining all under one roof. She thinks it's a great addition to the retail district with variety for so many products she loves like chocolates and olive oils.

"This biscotti looks incredible," she said while browsing the first floor. "This is really good, I tried this the other day."

A ribbon of pasta being cut to mark the grand opening of Eataly Silicon Valley at Westfield Valley Fair on June 16, 2022. CBS

Three floors offer customers the chance to grab items quickly like a slice of pizza or a cappuccino or packaged goods when they first enter, while the second level is devoted to wine. A change from other locations of Eataly hoping to appeal to locals accustomed to spending time in wine country.

The third floor has both restaurants as well as a larger marketplace of grocery items. Leaders in town for the opening say they will provide Northern California products throughout the location to complement the authentic Italian experience they promise in all their markets around the world.

"There are so many fantastic producers, such great climate, it's perfect," said Raffaele Piarulli, the COO of Eataly North America. "Food and beverage can continue to grow, hospitality can continue to grow, even after the very difficult couple of years we just had."

Planning began four years ago, with this location first set to open in 2020. COVID-19 delayed its completion, but the company said it hopes their commitment with this newest location is a sign of progress for the entire industry.

"I would say there's just something for everyone here," Chen told KPIX 5. "It's definitely a place I see myself spending a whole day at."