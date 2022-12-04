Isolated showers from slow-moving front will linger for days

PLEASANT HILL -- As the showers from a passing storm front continued to fall Saturday evening, a loud boom rocked Gin-Ivy's Pleasant Hill home.

At first the family thought it might be thunder. Then they looked out the window.

"We were upstairs and heard a big boom," she told KPIX. "We thought it was a thundershower, but when we looked, it was a tree that fell onto our cars. It was pretty loud."

The large elm tree had just missed crashing into their home, but did heavily damage their two vehicles.

Across the Bay Area, the steady showers altered Saturday holiday plans.

At Fisherman's Wharf, tourist Raul Zacaraas, in town for Sunday's Dolphins-49ers game, seemed surprised by the wet weather.

"I know the fog, I know that's a thing but I did not anticipate fog and rain and mist like this," he said. "This is not an outfit I thought I'd be wearing today, not in San Francisco, right? I brought the scarf so that was nice but not the waterproof shell jacket. I didn't think I needed that."

By the end of the day, more than 2 inches had fallen at Mt. Diablo and in the Santa Cruz Mountains, an inch in San Jose, Concord got nearly an inch and 0.32 of an inch fell in San Francisco.

The largest amount of rain fell in Santa Lucias in Monterey County. The weak atmospheric river dumped at around 2-5 inches with locally higher amounts at higher peaks including 7" at Anderson Peak.

KPIX meteorologist Darren Peck said the slow-moving front will be triggering isolated showers through Tuesday, including a line of strong storm cells that will roll through Sonoma County on Sunday afternoon.

Radar on Sunday morning showed lightning strikes offshore in the North Bay.

"There will be three more days of rain, but not like yesterday's (Saturday's) rain," Peck said. "Yesterday's was widespread and went on for hours at times for parts of the Bay."

Showers were not expected for Sunday afternoon's Dolphins-49ers game in Santa Clara. Even if there was a little drizzle, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said it shouldn't have much of an impact.

"It will affect the game very little," Garoppolo said when asked about the weather this week. "Elements are what they are. Wind, rain, snow -- whatever it is. We've played in just about everything this year...We'll deal with whatever is dealt to us."