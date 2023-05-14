Is Stockton ready? Hollywood blogger asking city for $1 million to pilot "I Am Ready" youth programming initiative

Hollywood blogger asks Stockton for $1 million to pilot "I Am Ready" youth programming initiative Hollywood blogger asks Stockton for $1 million to pilot "I Am Ready" youth programming initiative 02:28

STOCKTON -- Investing in young people is top of mind in Stockton as teenagers continue to be the victims of violent crimes.

"No matter where you go, crime is affecting the city," said Jason Lee.

Lee, a Hollywood blogger and reality TV star, grew up in Stockton. He was in and out of foster care, shot in a drive-by shooting, and from a young age, saw the violence on its streets firsthand.

"Wherever it's happening, it's creating a multi-layered stigma that's preventing Stockton from moving forward," said Lee.

Under the umbrella of his Hollywood Cares Foundation, connecting celebrities to ways to give back to underserved kids, he wants to pilot a new youth programming initiative in his hometown called "I Am Ready."

"What would this bring to Stockton that's unique and different?" asked CBS13 reporter Ashley Sharp.

"Changing the narrative, being able to bring new energy and hope but also bringing real relationships," said Lee.

He's asked the City of Stockton for a $1 million investment.

At a May 3 Stockton City Council meeting, Lee was joined by supporters who spoke and rallied behind the promise of after-school programming, youth conferences, talent shows and programming meant to uplift Stockton's young people and get them career ready.

"My mom told me that mentorship changes lives, and can change the way my future looks," said a 5-year-old boy at the podium during public comment.

However, Lee's hope of funding hit a quick roadblock.

"It just doesn't seem fair to me that we would just let one organization, a new organization without the track record, just jump over the process," said Councilmember Michael Blower.

Other nonprofit leaders in Stockton say existing organizations already doing the work in the city should have equitable funding.

Several Stockton city councilmembers, while in support of the "I Am Ready" initiative, agree.

"When I look at all the existing organizations we have, it just doesn't seem fair to put 18% to one specific organization and only 7% to people that have been here for a long time," said Blower.

The council instead voted to allocate more than $2 million to youth services. Through a competitive process, all organizations can apply for that funding.

"Make no mistake, we are going to come back in October for the million dollars but we are also going to support these other organizations and make sure they are prepared to get the other $1.086," said Lee.

His goal is to create lasting change in his hometown and open doors for Stockton youth.

"They have to be able to see that image that they too can become whatever they want to be as long as they get ready," he said.

The NOFA, or "notice of funding availability," process will open this summer. Organizations will be considered for funding in October.