Iranian hair salon owner stands up for human rights in her homeland

Iranian hair salon owner in San Jose uses her voice to push for change in her country

SAN JOSE -- A visit to Nooshi Nayak's hair salon in San Jose was always about more than a cut and a blow dry.

It's been an inviting place for men and women to visit, gossip, talk about relationships, the neighborhood or the news of the day.

And for Nooshi, who is Iranian American, the talks have lately taken on a more serious tone when the subject turns to the women's human rights struggle going on in her home country.

It's a cause she cares about, as her protest signs tucked into a corner of the salon can attest to.

"This is not a movement just about a hijab covering your hair or people wanting to be free to drink alcohol. They don't have clean drinking water; they don't have clean air. The pollution is so horrible in Iran," Nooshi said.

Nooshi came to the U.S. as a college student, but when the 1979 Islamic Revolution took place, and the Ayatollah Khomeini took power, she could never go home again.

Which is why she supports the protesters in Iran now.

"My first reaction is being so proud of all these women who are taking such a humongous risk on their freedom, their health, their lives to stand up for their rights -- their human rights," she said.

Demonstrations erupted across Iran after the September in-custody death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was picked up by Iran's "morality police" for not wearing the hijab head covering which is required by law.

Since then, outrage has spread across the world.

There have been protests across the U.S. and in the Bay Area, led by Iranian Americans.

"What has gotten us excited is to end 43 years of oppression against women," said Dina Asna, one of the demonstration's organizers.

Nooshi has been following developments and attending demonstrations. She's getting her friends and longtime clients informed — if not involved.

"We can support them by just being aware and talking about this," said Cynthia Frybarger, who was getting her hair done.

Nooshi hopes Iranian Americans can help build support in the U.S., influence a positive outcome for Iranian women, and simply raise awareness of the struggle.

"I don't like opporession and abuse. If there is an opportunity to stand up against them, I will," Nooshi said.

Barbershops and hair salons like Nooshi's have a long history of being places where you can get the cuts and the curls, and sometimes a little straight talk when it comes to world events.