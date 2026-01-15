Man convicted of involuntary manslaughter in killing of San Francisco man known as "Grandpa Vicha"

A man was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and acquitted of murder in the 2021 killing of Vicha Ratanapakdee, an 84-year-old San Francisco man killed in an unprovoked attack that helped galvanize a national anti-Asian hate movement.

Antoine Watson, who was 19 at the time, was convicted Thursday of involuntary manslaughter and assault with force likely to cause injury with the allegations that the victim was elderly and that the injury caused death, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office said. He was acquitted of first or second-degree murder and elder abuse, the city's public defender's office said.

The jury is set to return on Jan. 26 to hear arguments on aggravating factors and once that's finished, sentencing will be scheduled.

The attack happened on Jan. 28, 2021, when Ratanapakdee was shoved to the ground while on a morning walk near his home in the Anza Vista neighborhood. His head struck a garage door and sidewalk, leading to his death two days later.

Ratanapakdee was known by his family and community as "Grandpa Vicha."

Video of the attack helped fuel a national "Stop Asian Hate" movement, which brought wider attention to the surge of anti-Asian violence during the COVID-19 pandemic. Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin said evidence did not show racial motivation.

Watson's defense argued the assault stemmed from a mental health breakdown and a stressful encounter with police earlier that morning.

The trial was delayed for years due to motions, disputes over evidence and calendar conflicts.