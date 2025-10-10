Over 200 pounds of cannabis found in traffic stop on I-80 in Berkeley, CHP says

More than 200 pounds of cannabis was seized and a driver was arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Berkeley during the Monday evening commute, authorities said.

Around 5:30 p.m., officers from the Oakland Area office pulled over a Chrysler SUV traveling westbound near Gilman Avenue after the driver was allegedly on their cellphone.

During the traffic stop, officers said they detected a "strong odor of cannabis" coming from the vehicle. In addition, multiple large trash bags were seen in the rear cargo area of the SUV.

Officers conducted a probable cause search. According to the CHP, 218 pounds of cannabis was seized and booked into evidence.

More than 200 pounds of cannabis that CHP officers said they seized during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Berkeley on Oct. 6, 2025. CHP Oakland Area Office

"While personal cannabis use and possession are legal in California, strict regulations apply to its commercial cultivation, transportation, and distribution," the agency said in a statement. "Individuals engaged in these activities must possess proper licensing and documentation in compliance with the law."

The driver was arrested on suspicion of unlawful transportation of cannabis for sale without a license, the CHP said.

Authorities did not release the driver's name.