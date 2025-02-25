Injury crash on southbound I-680 in Milpitas shuts down multiple lanes

An injury collision involving an overturned vehicle on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas Tuesday afternoon closed lanes for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP first reported the accident at around 2:30 p.m., issuing a severe traffic alert after the injury crash on southbound I-680 north of Jacklin Rd. in Milpitas. The collision initially blocked lanes 3, 4 and 5, CHP said.

All lanes finally reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

UPDATE: Residual Delays on Southbound I-680 North of Jacklin Rd in Milpitas. All Lanes Open. — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) February 26, 2025

Motorists were advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.