Injury crash on southbound I-680 in Milpitas shuts down multiple lanes

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

An injury collision involving an overturned vehicle on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Milpitas Tuesday afternoon closed lanes for hours, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP first reported the accident at around 2:30 p.m., issuing a severe traffic alert after the injury crash on southbound I-680 north of Jacklin Rd. in Milpitas. The collision initially blocked lanes 3, 4 and 5, CHP said.

All lanes finally reopened shortly before 6 p.m.

Motorists were advised to expect residual delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. 

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is website managing editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

