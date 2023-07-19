Infant killed, 2 injured when vehicle hits pedestrians in San Jose

An infant died late Tuesday night, when a vehicle hit three pedestrians in San Jose, police said.

The intersection of South King Road and Ocala Avenue in East San Jose will be closed for several hours while officers conduct their investigation, according to tweets from San Jose Police early Wednesday.

The collision occurred at about 11:40 p.m. and the infant was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders.

A woman and a juvenile were taken to a local hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene of the collision, which marks the city's 27th traffic fatality in 2023.