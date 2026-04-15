Retired East Bay woman shares kindness through "the power of flowers"

An 83-year-old woman's idea to share kindness is in full bloom in the East Bay.

Molly Fisher ensures every leaf and bud are in perfect position: the flowers are going somewhere special.

"They elevate the spirit, they bring joy. They're just magical," said Fisher.

The 83-year-old retired pediatric dentist is an avid gardener who started growing flowers at home from seed several years ago. Before long, she had so many that she posted on Nextdoor asking for volunteers to help harvest and share fresh-cut creations.

"At about the same time, my daughter-in-law was experiencing a brain tumor, and I was bringing her flowers all the time, and she told me, 'Never underestimate the power of flowers,'" Fisher told CBS News Bay Area. "And that really stuck with me."

Her volunteer program, Kindness Flower Project, took root in 2022. Fisher leads dozens of volunteers as they grow, harvest, and arrange thousands of flowers each year as gifts to people facing life's difficulties.

They gave away more than 2,400 arrangements last year in Livermore and Pleasanton.

"We talk about the ones they're going to before we make the arrangements. Our arrangements are made with a lot of love and care," FIsher explained.

Most of the flowers are grown in her home garden, plus Alden Farm at Alden Lane Nursery.

Volunteer Estella King-Smith said a caring community has blossomed from the seeds of love and joy that Fisher has planted.

"She's 83 years young, and if I can be where she is at that age, I'm doing very well," King-Smith said, smiling.

The volunteer team delivers about 80 flower arrangements between April and October to about 100 places that need a smile, including hospitals, grief support groups, and shelters.

On this day, volunteers drove flowers to a senior living center, where the act of kindness overwhelmed resident Carmela Kemper.

"Oh, it's beautiful! Thank you!" Kemper said. "Thank you. It's going to make me cry."

Looking on, Fisher said her reward stems from making others happy.

"I love what we're doing for other people, for the community that I've lived in almost 60 years. It's a blessing to me. I'm very grateful," she said.

For sharing joy through her Kindness Flower Project, this week's CBS News Bay Area Icon Award goes to Molly Fisher.