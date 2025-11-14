I-80 Solano County Express Lanes tolling to begin in December

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission announced that tolling on the new Express Lanes on Interstate 80 in Solano County will begin in December, with drivers being required to pay tolls every day of the week.

In a statement Friday, officials said tolling is expected to begin on Tuesday, December 16. The date could be revised due to inclement weather or late technical issues.

The Express Lanes, which stretch in both directions from Red Top Road in Fairfield to Interstate 505 in Vacaville, will operate from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, including Saturdays and Sundays. FasTrak toll tags will be required to use the lanes.

As with other Express Lanes in the Bay Area, solo drivers must pay the full toll to use the Express Lanes, either with a standard FasTrak toll tag or a FasTrak Flex tag set to the "1" position. Meanwhile, two-person carpools pay half-price tolls with a FasTrak Flex tag set to "2."

Carpools with three or more people, along with vanpools, buses and motorcycles can use the lanes toll free, with a toll tag set to the "3+" position.

Tolls will be determined based on traffic conditions, with digital signs displaying the toll rates for various destinations. Officials said drivers will pay the toll displayed when they enter the Express Lane, even if toll rates change during their trip.

Additional information about the lanes, including how to sign up for FasTrak, can be found by visiting expresslanes.511.org.