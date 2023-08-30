Videos, photos show Hurricane Idalia damage as catastrophic storm inundates Florida: "Our entire downtown is submerged"

Hurricane Idalia caused heavy damage to Florida's Gulf Coast early Wednesday as the storm brought strong winds, heavy rain and dangerous flooding to the streets from Tampa to Tallahassee.

When the storm made landfall, it was a Category 3 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center, with "catastrophic storm surge and damaging winds." Around 10 a.m. local time, it weakened to a Category 2 storm. The maximum sustained winds of the hurricane at that time were about 105 miles per hour, the agency said. Over 286,000 customers have lost power as of 11 a.m., while around 48,500 outages have been reported in Georgia.

In Cedar Key, an island city of just about 700 people, torrential storm surge poured through the streets. The area was under a mandatory evacuation order. The city's fire department shared a video that showed water rushing through dark streets as more rain poured down. The department said that things were "going downhill fast" and noted that the power is out in the area.

In a second video, the department said the tide is expected to keep coming in until noon, and said that "most of the streets around the downtown are underwater." The strength of the storm is keeping first responders from seeing "how bad things are." A later video showed downed trees and rushing water, and photos show further destruction.

Two videos posted by a man in Cedar Key showed water coming down side streets at around 5 a.m. local time.

"It's going to swallow up the whole town," said Michael Presley Bobbitt, the man filming.

Later photos and videos from Bobbitt showed scattered debris, downed tree branches and water continuing to travel down side streets. Bobbitt said in the caption that the water had reached his backyard.

"Our entire downtown is submerged," he wrote. "Houses everywhere are submerged."

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said overnight that there had been about "3-4 feet" of flooding on a street of St. Pete Beach, another coastal city.

Significant flooding is occurring in St. Pete Beach. There is 3-4 feet of water on Sunset Way. #Idalia pic.twitter.com/RrGg4iFihb — Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (@SheriffPinellas) August 30, 2023

In St. Petersburg, police said they had to rescue a person from flooding at a mobile home park. A video shared by the department shows water reaching the hood of a car in the coastal city.

A video taken in New Port Richey, a city in Florida's Pasco County, shows cars driving through water that reaches their headlights. The person who took the video said it was taken about one and a half miles inland, and at low tide. High tide is expected in the area in the early afternoon.

Entrance to gulf harbor estates in new port Richey. This is 1.5 miles inland from where my family owns a house on a deep water channel. It’s low tide and water is bubbling up through the storm drains already. High tide is around 1pm. #IDALIAhurricane pic.twitter.com/fYVEcute9K — Petebrasco (@PeteMedveczky) August 30, 2023

Treasure Island, a city located on a barrier island in the Gulf of Mexico, has closed its bridges and will not be accessible for hours, officials said on social media. "Significant flooding" is expected, and photos show water reaching park benches.

In Clearwater, another area that had been under mandatory evacuation, officials said the storm surge was causing "strain" on the city's stormwater system. Residents who did not evacuate were told to restrict water and toilet usage. Photos show high water and a partially-flooded street.

A TikTok user, John Habashy, shared a video that showed him driving down a flooded street in Clearwater Beach. In the caption, he wrote that the area was "underwater."

Photos and videos from the Tampa International Airport showed flooding and empty tarmac. In a statement, the airport said that there was water on the south end of the airfield, but that runways were not impacted. The airport "did well" in face of the storm, the statement said. Multiple airports in the hurricane's path have closed because of the weather.

