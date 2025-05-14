Hunter Pence, Goapele, Michelle Wie West and more join the Valkyries Collective

Bay Area influencers are supporting the Golden State Valkyries by joining the team's Valkyrie Collective.

The team said the Collective will "bring diverse voices and perspectives to help share the organizations future."

"The strength of the Valkyries Collective lies in the unique perspectives and diverse voices each member brings to the group," said Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "By listening to and amplifying different viewpoints, we create a more inclusive vision for what we're building with the Valkyries. With this group, we're building meaningful connections across the Bay Area and inspiring the next generation through shared fandom."

Introducing the Valkyries Collective.



A group of influential voices across music, sports, fashion, and art who will collaborate with us through thought leadership, community impact, and player engagement in our inaugural ascent and beyond.



Please meet @Goapele,… pic.twitter.com/YW04CGYr0W — Golden State Valkyries (@valkyries) May 14, 2025

Members of the Valkyries Collective

