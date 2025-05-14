Hunter Pence, Goapele, Michelle Wie West and more join the Valkyries Collective
Bay Area influencers are supporting the Golden State Valkyries by joining the team's Valkyrie Collective.
The team said the Collective will "bring diverse voices and perspectives to help share the organizations future."
"The strength of the Valkyries Collective lies in the unique perspectives and diverse voices each member brings to the group," said Valkyries Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications, Kimberly Veale. "By listening to and amplifying different viewpoints, we create a more inclusive vision for what we're building with the Valkyries. With this group, we're building meaningful connections across the Bay Area and inspiring the next generation through shared fandom."
Members of the Valkyries Collective
- Brittney Hampton – Fashion entrepreneur and style influencer
- Hunter & Alexis Pence – Former SF Giants star and his entrepreneur wife, known for their coffee brand and community involvement
- Goapele – Grammy-nominated R&B singer-songwriter and Oakland native known for her soulful voice and community activism
- Kirsten Ferguson – Professional fitness instructor, motivational speaker and Peloton coach
- Meena Harris – Bestselling author, entrepreneur, lawyer, and founder of the Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign
- Michelle Wie West – Former LPGA Tour golfer, the youngest player to qualify for a USGA amateur championship, and successful entrepreneur
- P-Lo – Filipino-American rapper, record producer and founding member of The HBK Gang collective