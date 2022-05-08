Hundreds rally for abortion rights in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hundreds gathered for a rally Saturday afternoon at Market Street and Powell Street in San Francisco days after an early draft of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was leaked to the media. Protesters criticized leaders of both major political parties for not protecting abortion rights.

"A group of lawyers that were undemocratically elected have decided to take that away," one speaker proclaimed. "The Democratic Party has stood by and done nothing."

Organized by the Party for Socialism and Liberation, candidates from the Green Party and members of the ANSWER Coalition also spoke at the rally. A large crowd marched along Market Street toward Mission Dolores Park.

"I believe it's our body, our choice so we should be able to decide what we want to do with it, without people putting laws on it," said Robin Jefferson, an abortion-rights supporter who attended the event with fellow SFSU students.

In the days since the draft was leaked, many rallies and events around the Bay Area brought out those who believe abortion should be legal but, across the country, the debate has also energized those who oppose abortion.

Some at the National Day of Prayer event in Mississippi spoke about how they were glad to see that a case from their state would be the one to challenge the landmark decision.

"Life begins at conception and I think it's murder to kill a baby in the womb," said Terry Fountain, an anti-abortion activist in Mississippi.

Back in California, some of the younger members of Saturday's march have only ever known abortion to be legal in the United States. They explained they believe the procedure should be considered health care like many other services made available to those who need it.

"I just feel like we shouldn't be taking steps backwards," said Zoe Jackson, an abortion-rights supporter and student at SFSU. "It's really scary, especially because having a child can be such a big thing."