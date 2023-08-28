Hundreds celebrate Ukraine independence in Golden Gate Park

SAN FRANCISCO -- San Francisco's Golden Gate Park was filled with the music of Ukraine Sunday afternoon as hundreds of people celebrated Ukraine's Independence Day.

It wasn't long ago people doubted if Ukraine could survive to celebrate its independence. Many military experts thought the mighty Russian military would crush the country in a matter of days.

"As the war escalated, it's not just an Independence Day, it's a celebration of resisting an invader, resisting aggression," said Ukrainian-American musician Sasha Troubadour Begun.

Troubadour Begun was born and raised in Odesa. He moved to the San Francisco Bay Area when he was 13.

During the celebration at the bandshell in Golden Gate Park, he sang one of his latest songs about the invasion.

"Definitely a very bittersweet celebration now, because how can you ignore the rapes, the murders, the torture?" he asked.

Performers at the celebration said they're united to show solidarity and support for their country's ongoing struggle.

"The thing everybody says is 'after the victory, we will return.' But it could be a while," said musician Eugene Walden.

Walden said his cousin fled the war with her son and they are now staying in France. He dedicated a song to his cousin and other refugees who still can't go home.

"For me, it's very cathartic and healing to be around other people who are feeling the same thing," Walden said.

It has been 18 months since the Russian invasion and there is no end in sight.

Many people at the Golden Gate Park celebration said they believe Ukraine will win.

"We will prevail over Russia. It would be a great celebration -- not only in Ukraine but everywhere -- in the United States, in Europe," said Ukrainian-American Leonid Pekker.

Troubadour Begun said it's not the size of the military that will determine victory. It's the size of Ukrainians' hearts and their determination to defend the homeland.

"This is a celebration of fighting back -- not giving up -- and showing the world that yes, this small country can resist this large evil empire," Troubadour Begun said.

The Independence Day of Ukraine was actually on August 24 but organizers decided to celebrate it on Sunday so more people could attend.