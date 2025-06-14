The Golden State Valkyries play the Seattle Storm today. Here's how to watch
The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the Seattle Storm on Saturday evening in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.
The Valkyries are off to a 4-5 start in their inaugural season and are 2-2 in the in-season tournament. The Storm have started the season with a 6-4 record, including 3-1 in the tournament.
How to watch the Golden State Valkyries
- On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
- What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
- Location: Chase Center, San Francisco
Pregame and postgame show
KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.
- On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
- Date: Saturday, June 14
- Time: Pregame: 5 p.m. | Postgame: 7:30 p.m.