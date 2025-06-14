The Golden State Valkyries play the Seattle Storm today. Here's how to watch

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase 's passion for basketball started at an early age

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase 's passion for basketball started at an early age

Valkyries head coach Natalie Nakase 's passion for basketball started at an early age

The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the Seattle Storm on Saturday evening in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.

The Valkyries are off to a 4-5 start in their inaugural season and are 2-2 in the in-season tournament. The Storm have started the season with a 6-4 record, including 3-1 in the tournament.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5

KPIX 5, Channel 5 What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm

Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm Date : Saturday, June 14

: Saturday, June 14 Time: 5:30 p.m. PST

5:30 p.m. PST Location: Chase Center, San Francisco

Pregame and postgame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5

KPIX 5, Channel 5 Date: Saturday, June 14

Saturday, June 14 Time: Pregame: 5 p.m. | Postgame: 7:30 p.m.