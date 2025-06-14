Watch CBS News
Sports

The Golden State Valkyries play the Seattle Storm today. Here's how to watch

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

The Golden State Valkyries will be hosting the Seattle Storm on Saturday evening in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.

The Valkyries are off to a 4-5 start in their inaugural season and are 2-2 in the in-season tournament. The Storm have started the season with a 6-4 record, including 3-1 in the tournament.

How to watch the Golden State Valkyries

  • On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
  • What: Golden State Valkyries vs. Seattle Storm
  • Date: Saturday, June 14
  • Time: 5:30 p.m. PST
  • Location: Chase Center, San Francisco 

Pregame and postgame show

KPIX 5 will also have pregame and postgame coverage.

  • On TV: KPIX 5, Channel 5
  • Date: Saturday, June 14
  • Time: Pregame: 5 p.m. | Postgame: 7:30 p.m.
Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

