How to watch San Francisco 49ers at New York Giants game for NFL Week 9

The San Francisco 49ers head to the New Jersey Meadowlands to face the New York Giants for NFL Week 9, and there are several ways to watch and stream the football game scheduled at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT.

The 49ers will start Mac Jones at quarterback once again as Brock Purdy continues to recover from a turf toe injury, although Purdy is likely to be available as a backup for the injury-riddled Niners who are in 3rd place in the NFC West with a 5-3 record after last week's lackluster loss to the Houston Texans, 26-15. The Giants find themselves in 4th place in the NFC East with a 2-6 record, and have seen things go from bad to worse with a season-ending injury to rookie running back sensation Cam Skattebo in last week's 38-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, 2nd in the NFL in combined rushing and receiving yards, may be poised to have a big day on the ground against the Giants' defense, which is ranked 30th out of 32 teams against the run.

Ahead of Sunday's game, the 49ers traded for pass rusher Keion White from the New England Patriots to help a defense that has lost star edge rusher Nick Bosa and star linebacker Fred Warner to season-ending injuries. San Francisco will also be without defensive ends Bryce Huff and Yetur Gross-Matos, who are out with hamstring injuries.

Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers carries the ball on a run play during an NFL football game against the New York Giants at Levi's Stadium on September 21, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. Ryan Kang/Getty Images

How can you watch the 49ers vs. the Giants on broadcast/cable/satellite?

CBS will carry the game locally on Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET.

In the San Francisco Bay Area, CBS is seen on KPIX virtual channel 5 and cable channel 12. In the Tampa Bay area, CBS is seen on WTSP channel 10. The channel numbers can vary depending on your TV provider and whether you are watching live over the air or through a cable/satellite service.

Where can you stream the 49ers vs. Giants game?

Fans can stream Sunday's 49ers-Giants game on Paramount+ and NFL+

49ers vs. Giants history

Sunday's game is the 43rd matchup overall between the two teams, with the 49ers holding a 22-21 record all-time against the Giants, with San Francisco winning the last two matchups.

The teams' last meeting was in 2023 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., with the 49ers winning 30-12 in a game that featured McCaffrey running for 85 yards, adding 34 more receiving and scoring on a 4-yard run.

Who is predicted to win the 49ers vs. Giants game?

As of Friday morning, the 49ers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest 49ers vs. Giants odds at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

What is the 49ers' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 10: 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams, Nov. 9, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 11: 49ers at Arizona Cardinals, Nov. 16, 1:05 p.m. PT

Week 12: 49ers vs. Carolina Panthers, Nov. 24, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 13: 49ers at Cleveland Browns, Nov. 30, 10 a.m. PT

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: 49ers vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 14, 1:25 p.m. PT

Week 16: 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, Dec. 22, 5:15 p.m. PT (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: 49ers vs. Chicago Bears, Dec. 28, 5:20 p.m. PT (Sunday Night Football)

Week 18: 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks, TBD

What is the Giants' schedule for the rest of the season?

Week 10: Giants at Chicago Bears, Nov. 9, 1 p.m. ET

Week 11: Giants vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 16, 1 p.m. ET

Week 12: Giants at Detroit Lions, Nov. 23, 8 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: Giants vs. New England Patriots, Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday Night Football)

Week 14: Bye

Week 15: Giants vs. Washington Commanders, Dec. 14, 1 p.m. ET

Week 16: Giants vs. Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. ET

Week 17: Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, Dec. 28, TBD

Week 18: Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys, TBD