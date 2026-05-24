Carnaval San Francisco parade set to kick off in the Mission. Here's how to watch

The Grand Parade for 2026 Carnaval San Francisco kicks off Sunday, and CBS News Bay Area will be airing live coverage of the event.

This year's theme is La Copa Del Pueblo — The People's Cup, which celebrates soccer, the people who play it, and "honors the joy found in dusty fields, neighborhood parks, and busy city streets, where the game belongs to everyone and every goal feels like a shared victory."

How to watch Grand Parade Carnaval San Francisco

On TV: KPIX+ 44 / Cable 12 in the Bay Area

Stream: KPIX.com and the KPIX CBS News Bay Area YouTube channel

What: Grand Parade Carnaval San Francisco 2026

Date: Sunday, May 24

Time: 10 a.m. PT

About the Grand Parade

The parade will begin at 24th and Bryant streets in the Mission District, head west to Mission Street, north onto Mission Street toward 15th Street, and then head east on 15th Street until South Van Ness Avenue.

There will be over 60-contigents in the parade, and the organizers state there will be more than 5,500 artists who will be representing various cultural heritages such as Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Bolivia, Cuba, Puerto Rico and more.