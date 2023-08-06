How to watch blues guitar legend Buddy Guy at the Stern Grove Festival

The Stern Grove Festival continues its current season of free concerts at San Francisco's Sigmund Stern Recreation Grove this Sunday, but you don't have to have a ticket to enjoy the music live.

Buddy Guy performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in Quebec City, Canada. Amy Harris/Invision/AP

The free festival concerts take place on Sunday afternoons during the summer through August 20. This Sunday, legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy brings his "Damn Right Farewell Tour" to the Grove after an opening set from fellow six-string blues virtuoso Eric Gale.

This year marks the first time CBS News Bay Area and KBCW are partnering with Stern Grove to broadcast and livestream most of this season's concerts. Information on how to watch is below.

• What: Stern Grove Festival concerts

• Date: Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023

• Time: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

• Location: Stern Grove in San Francisco

• On TV: KBCW 44 Cable 12

• Online stream: Live at www.cbssf.com/live on CBSSF.com and on your mobile or streaming device.