How much are 2024 Super Bowl tickets? See prices for average, cheapest and most expensive seats

Good Question: What goes into the cost of a Super Bowl ticket? Good Question: What goes into the cost of a Super Bowl ticket? 03:00

A ticket to the Super Bowl in 1967 cost $10, or just over $90 adjusted for inflation. That likely wouldn't buy you a beer at this year's game. Read on to see average ticket prices to the 2024 Super Bowl, from cheapest to most expensive.

How much do the cheapest Super Bowl tickets cost for 2024?

Ticket sales to Sunday's matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs are surging, with a fifth of tickets purchased in the last three days, StubHub reported. Sales have risen 7% since Tuesday, and that percentage is expected to increase daily as Sunday draws closer, according to the ticket marketplace.

Super Bowl ticket prices typically jump immediately after the conference championship games, which were played on January 29, then fall as the game nears, according to ticket resale site Seat Geek.

Currently, the cheapest face-value tickets for this year's Super Bowl sold directly by the NFL were about $2,000. And that price is after fans, including season ticket holders, win the chance to fork over several grand to buy them via a lottery system.

As Mike Nowakowski, co-owner of Ticket King in Minneapolis, told CBS Minnesota, "The average Joe does not have a fighting chance of getting a ticket for face value."

Ticketmaster, which serves as the NFL's official ticket platform, shows the lowest price for tickets lately running at $6,500, while the cheapest to be found on Stubhub were running at a little over six grand.

How much is the average Super Bowl ticket price for 2024?

As of Wednesday, the average price of tickets sold on StubHub was $8,600, down from about $9,300 on Monday. Last week, seats were going for more than $12,000 on Seat Geek. Average ticket prices are on par with the 2022 LA Super Bowl, StubHub said.

How much are the most expensive Super Bowl tickets for 2024?

Resellers were asking up to $45,000 for a ticket on TicketMaster as of late Wednesday afternoon. The service currently puts the lowest-priced tickets at $8,333.

How much is a suite for the 2024 Super Bowl?

CBSSports.com reports that a 20-person suite at this year's game will run you a cool $1.8 million, including the cost of tickets as well as food and alcoholic beverages. A more modest 8-seat accommodation plus tickets and amenities is going for $330,000, while a 4-seater can be had for $150,000, according to Suite Experience, which is handling suite rentals at Nevada's Allegiant Stadium.

Super Bowl LVIII will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 11, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on CBS and Nickelodeon and streaming on Paramount+.