1 injured in 2-alarm house fire in San Jose foothills

Fire crews rescued a person from a burning home in San Jose on Tuesday, authorities said.

The fire was reported at 11:06 a.m. at a one-story single-family home on Hostetter Road east of Morrill Avenue in the Sierramont neighborhood of East San Jose.

The San Jose Fire Department said the fire went to a second alarm and homes on each side were evacuated before the fire was eventually knocked down at 11:26 a.m. Firefighters were seen cutting holes into the roof of the home, adjacent to Sierramont Middle School, to help put down the fire.

One person from the home was rescued and taken to a hospital with unknown injuries, the Fire Department said. A dog was also rescued. No other injuries were were reported.

Nearby traffic on Hostetter Road was impacted during the firefight. The cause of the fire was not immediately disclosed.