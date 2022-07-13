Homeless woman stabbed to death in downtown San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A homeless woman was fatally stabbed in downtown San Jose on Tuesday night, according to police.

The attack was reported at 9:34 p.m. in the 100 block of South Market Street, where officers arrived to find the woman suffering from at least one stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No arrest has been made in the case and no suspect information was immediately available.

The homicide is the 21st in San Jose in 2022, according to police.